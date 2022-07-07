Man arrested after removing motorcycle from scene of fatal Orange County crash, FHP says

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after removing a motorcycle from the scene of an Orange County crash that killed his friend on Sunday, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Michael Alexander Cedano Calderon was a friend of the Orlando driver and faces a tampering with evidence charge after coordinating the motorcycle’s removal.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 11:44 p.m. near the intersection of John Young and Central Florida parkways.

A 35-year-old man was traveling south on John Young Parkway in the inside lane when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to overturn on its side near the median, a crash report shows.

Troopers said as the man was being transported to the hospital, a “group of individuals” removed the motorcycle from the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the hospital, according to FHP.

Calderon was booked into Orange County jail.

The motorcycle has since been recovered by troopers as evidence in the ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.