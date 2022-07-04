Motorcycle missing in Orange County crash that killed 35-year-old man, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on John Young Parkway in south Orange County and the bike he was riding is missing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Sunday just before midnight on John Young Parkway south of Central Florida Parkway.

FHP said the 35-year-old man from Orlando was involved in a single-vehicle crash and was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, however, troopers said someone removed the motorcycle from the crash scene prior to their arrival. No one knows who did it or where the bike went.

Anyone with information about the crash or the removal of the motorcycle is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

