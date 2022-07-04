85º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Motorcycle missing in Orange County crash that killed 35-year-old man, troopers say

Biker killed in single-vehicle crash on John Young Parkway

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Police lights

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on John Young Parkway in south Orange County and the bike he was riding is missing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Sunday just before midnight on John Young Parkway south of Central Florida Parkway.

[TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka neighborhood | Orlando, News 6 team up for Fireworks at the Fountain | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

FHP said the 35-year-old man from Orlando was involved in a single-vehicle crash and was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, however, troopers said someone removed the motorcycle from the crash scene prior to their arrival. No one knows who did it or where the bike went.

Anyone with information about the crash or the removal of the motorcycle is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email