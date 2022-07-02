18-year-old Ocala man killed in fiery crash with tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Ocala was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash with a tree between Ocala and Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:40 p.m. on SE 95th Street just east of SE 7th Avenue Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, troopers believe the vehicle was traveling east at a high rate of speed before it “veered off the roadway” toward the left, where it struck a tree and caught fire.

Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details were given.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.