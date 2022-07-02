3 injured in crash that shut down Sand Lake Road and Orange Avenue, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash near Sand Lake Road and Orange Avenue injured three people Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, three of the patients were rushed to the hospital with two being trauma alerts.

Troopers said eastbound lanes on Sand Lake Road and northbound lanes on Orange Avenue were shut down following the crash.

