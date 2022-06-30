78º

Crash slows Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

Wreck reported near Osceola Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A crash closes the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash Thursday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County.

The wreck was reported in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Osceola Parkway. The Turnpike was fully closed northbound in the area, but all lanes were reopened before 7a .m.

Drivers can exit at Osceola Parkway, cross over and then re-enter onto the Turnpike.

Video from the scene showed a big rig and an overturned vehicle, but details about the crash have not been released.

