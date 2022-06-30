Crash slows Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash Thursday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County.

The wreck was reported in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Osceola Parkway. The Turnpike was fully closed northbound in the area, but all lanes were reopened before 7a .m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Drivers can exit at Osceola Parkway, cross over and then re-enter onto the Turnpike.

Video from the scene showed a big rig and an overturned vehicle, but details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.