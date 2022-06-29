91º

Multiple patients injured in Leesburg crash causing delays on US 441

1 driver airlifted to hospital, firefighters say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Multiple people were injured in a crash in Leesburg Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said. (Leesburg Fire Rescue)

LEESBURG, Fla. – At least one person was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash on U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg, causing delays in the area, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

According to police, the crash occurred in front of Cecil Clark Chevrolet and Phillips Toyota on U.S. Highway 441.

Fire rescue said they responded to the area, finding two damaged vehicles and one driver trapped inside. The driver was airlifted from the scene and transported to the hospital, firefighters said.

Fire rescue said they found one driver entrapped in a vehicle upon arrival. (Leesburg Fire Rescue)

Other patients were also treated for injuries on scene, according to fire officials.

According to police, traffic is being diverted from southbound U.S. Highway 441 to northbound U.S. Highway 441, which is condensed down to two lanes.

Investigators urge drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

