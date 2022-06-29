Multiple patients injured in Leesburg crash causing delays on US 441

Multiple people were injured in a crash in Leesburg Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

LEESBURG, Fla. – At least one person was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash on U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg, causing delays in the area, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

According to police, the crash occurred in front of Cecil Clark Chevrolet and Phillips Toyota on U.S. Highway 441.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Fire rescue said they responded to the area, finding two damaged vehicles and one driver trapped inside. The driver was airlifted from the scene and transported to the hospital, firefighters said.

Fire rescue said they found one driver entrapped in a vehicle upon arrival. (Leesburg Fire Rescue)

Other patients were also treated for injuries on scene, according to fire officials.

According to police, traffic is being diverted from southbound U.S. Highway 441 to northbound U.S. Highway 441, which is condensed down to two lanes.

We are working a serious crash on US 441, in front of Cecil Clark/Phillips Toyota. Southbound 441 is being re-routed into one of the northbound lanes, and northbound 441 is being condensed down to two lanes. Please, use caution in the area and/or find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PfHbmdipVS — Leesburg Police (@LeesburgPolice1) June 29, 2022

Investigators urge drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: