Leesburg homeowner shoots man during burglary; another suspect on the run, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg homeowner shot one of two men burglarizing their home Monday, according to the police department.

The Leesburg Police Department said detectives responded to the home on Flora View Lane.

[TRENDING: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral | Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said two men were entering the residence when the homeowner fired, injuring one of them.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Ad

The homeowner was uninjured.

Police said officers are searching for the second suspect who is described as being white with a slim build. He is about 5 feet, 8-9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts.

Anyone with surveillance video or information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-728-9862.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.