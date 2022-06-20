Leesburg homeowner shoots man during burglary; another suspect on the run, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg homeowner shot one of two men burglarizing their home Monday, according to the police department.
The Leesburg Police Department said detectives responded to the home on Flora View Lane.
Police said two men were entering the residence when the homeowner fired, injuring one of them.
The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The homeowner was uninjured.
Police said officers are searching for the second suspect who is described as being white with a slim build. He is about 5 feet, 8-9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts.
Anyone with surveillance video or information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-728-9862.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.