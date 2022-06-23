80º

Man arrested at bar after shooting victim in head in Leesburg, deputies say

James Carlton, 57, was booked into Marion County jail

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 57-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fatally shooting another man who came up to his car on a Leesburg road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting around 2:50 p.m. at Whitney Road in Leesburg.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found a 26-year-old man on the shoulder of the road with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to deputies, witnesses told them the victim and James Carlton were driving on Whitney Road when the victim recognized Carlton’s car. The sheriff’s office said both men stopped their cars and the victim went over to greet Carlton.

Following a short conversation, Carlton shot the victim, deputies said.

Investigators said they later discovered and arrested Carlton at a bar in Marion County.

He was booked into Marion County jail and faces a murder charge.

