17-year-old arrested in Lake County crash that killed East Ridge High student, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in a Lake County crash that killed an East Ridge High School student in January, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Katwaru on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 11 crash.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Clermont police responded to the wreck at the intersection of South Highway 27 and Legendary Boulevard.

Ad

According to investigators, a white BMW was traveling north on Highway 27 when it crossed into the southbound lanes and “landed on” a red Chevrolet Colorado. According to an arrest affidavit, Katwaru was driving the white BMW that had three other juvenile passengers.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. Katwaru and the two other passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told authorities the white BMW was seen “swerving in and out of traffic while speeding.”

Katwaru faces a vehicular homicide charge.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: