Crash blocks all lanes of I-95 near border of Florida, Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – At least two people are dead in a crash that closed lanes of traffic on I-95 in Camden County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At least 12 others have been hospitalized for injuries, UF Health spokesperson said.

The crash is on I-95 south at St. Marys Road. Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

The crash occurred near the Georgia Welcome Center. Two semitrailers were involved, one of which is believed to be a moving truck, and multiple cars.

The nearby Kings Bay Naval Station is provided hospital assistance, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is also helping with the rescue efforts.

