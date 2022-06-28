89º

LIVE

Local News

Pedestrian hit by car on US 17-92 in Maitland, police say

All southbound lanes closed while officers investigate

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Maitland, Seminole County, Traffic, Crash
Crash on U.S. 17-92 in Maitland (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MAITLAND, Fla. – A person was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, according to the police.

Officers said the crash happened near Sybelia Parkway, and all southbound lanes of 17-92 are blocked while officers investigate.

[TRENDING: Florida expands Bright Futures scholarship eligibility. Here’s what’s new | Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Video from Sky 6 shows a bicycle left on the side of the road. Something is also in the road covered by a tarp, though it is not clear what it may be.

Crash in U.S. 17-92 in Maitland (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police have not said whether the pedestrian was hurt in the crash or what caused the wreck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email