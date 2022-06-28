Pedestrian hit by car on US 17-92 in Maitland, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A person was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, according to the police.
Officers said the crash happened near Sybelia Parkway, and all southbound lanes of 17-92 are blocked while officers investigate.
[TRENDING: Florida expands Bright Futures scholarship eligibility. Here’s what’s new | Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Video from Sky 6 shows a bicycle left on the side of the road. Something is also in the road covered by a tarp, though it is not clear what it may be.
Police have not said whether the pedestrian was hurt in the crash or what caused the wreck.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.