Pedestrian hit by car on US 17-92 in Maitland, police say

Crash on U.S. 17-92 in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – A person was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, according to the police.

Officers said the crash happened near Sybelia Parkway, and all southbound lanes of 17-92 are blocked while officers investigate.

Video from Sky 6 shows a bicycle left on the side of the road. Something is also in the road covered by a tarp, though it is not clear what it may be.

Crash in U.S. 17-92 in Maitland (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police have not said whether the pedestrian was hurt in the crash or what caused the wreck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.