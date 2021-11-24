Maitland woman says force of car crashing into her house sent her to a different room

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Maitland woman is recovering after police said a vehicle drove through her house early Monday morning.

Maitland police said officers were called to the home on Horatio Avenue just after midnight after a juvenile drove a vehicle into the home.

Sarah Champine, 20, said she was on her computer when the vehicle struck the home.

Champine said is thankful she did not sustain any broken bones.

“I was in an entirely different room and like they bashed through four separate walls and I was next to another room and they forced me into that one,” she said.

Maitland police said the driver and two others inside the home were transported to the hospital following the crash.

Champine said soon after realizing what had happened, she began to look for her mother.

“I saw my mom peek her head around the corner. She was OK. So that kind of helped me feel relieved and I was trying to convince her I was OK because I was standing and talking,” Champine said.

A family friend has since set up a fundraising page for people wanting to help the family.

Just days before Thanksgiving, Champine said that she’s thankful for the support she’s received from the community.

“I was just impressed and really surprised that was really even possible for so many people come together and realize and just be so helpful,” Champine said.

Maitland police said there are charges pending against the driver, who is described to be younger than 18.