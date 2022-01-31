Migrants staying at Maitland hotel are legal farm workers, Apopka mayor says

Protesters outside the Extended Stay Hotel in Maitland, protesting against the migrants.

MAITLAND, Fla. – Despite pronouncements to the contrary by a Central Florida lawmaker, migrants reportedly staying at a Maitland hotel are in the country legally as farmworkers.

Apopka’s mayor Bryan Nelson confirmed to News 6′s Treasure Roberts that 90 to 100 people dropped off at the Extended Stay Hotel in Maitland over the weekend all have H-2A visas, a temporary visa for agricultural workers.

The migrants are under contract to work for Dewar Nurseries in Apopka, a large wholesale plant nursery.

The workers are under contract for up to 120 days, and most have been in the area before as migrant workers.

Online furor turned into protests outside the hotel in Maitland because people claimed the migrants were bussed into the country illegally. Protests were seen waving “Impeach Biden” flags and displaying “Let’s Go Brandon” signs, a slur used against President Biden.

Among the people perpetuating the claim was State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills. On Sunday he took to Twitter, demanding that Gov. Ron DeSantis use state law enforcement to round up and deport the workers.