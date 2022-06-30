Cocoa cyclist falls into river, dies in hit-and-run; Troopers search for suspect car

A photo provided by troopers of a car similar to the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Merritt Island June 3.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that troopers said Thursday may have been in the area of a hit-and-run crash June 3 on Merritt Island that killed a bicyclist from Cocoa.

The vehicle — similar in appearance to the example at the top of this story — is a gray 2013 Chrysler 200 with Florida tag 20CCDL, troopers said.

FHP asked any mechanics that may have encountered the vehicle for a repair or replacement of its right front headlight or windshield after June 3 to get in touch.

The 56-year-old victim was struck at night along the Merritt Island Causeway near the Hubert Humphrey bridge in the westbound lanes, troopers said. A vehicle hit the man, sending him into the Indian River, then drove off.

According to the crash report, the man’s body was later recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Troopers said the collision Friday around 9:35 p.m. ejected the bicyclist off of the State Road 520 causeway and into the Indian River, an estimated 30 to 50-foot fall.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call FHP at (407) 737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

