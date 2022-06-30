82º

Traffic

Motorcyclist crashes into Orange County deputy responding to call, FHP says

Crash happened on Goldenrod Road by SR-408

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crash, Orlando
A crash involving a deputy is investigated in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle crashed into an Orange County deputy’s cruiser that was responding to an emergency call Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Goldenrod Road near the State Road 408 interchange around 10 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the 33-year-old deputy had emergency lights activated on the cruiser when he took an exit ramp from SR-408 to Goldenrod Road. When the deputy entered the intersection, the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, had a green light and crashed into the left side of the cruiser.

The 21-year-old was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email