Motorcyclist crashes into Orange County deputy responding to call, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle crashed into an Orange County deputy’s cruiser that was responding to an emergency call Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Goldenrod Road near the State Road 408 interchange around 10 p.m.

Troopers said the 33-year-old deputy had emergency lights activated on the cruiser when he took an exit ramp from SR-408 to Goldenrod Road. When the deputy entered the intersection, the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, had a green light and crashed into the left side of the cruiser.

The 21-year-old was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

