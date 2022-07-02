Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run accident in Ocala, troopers say

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in Ocala on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 29-year-old man was struck by vehicle in the outside westbound lane of State Road 40 near Southwest 57th Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle then fled the scene, troopers said.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark gray sedan with damages to its front right, troopers said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the pedestrian is asked to call 800-387-1290 or 352-368-7867.