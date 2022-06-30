92º

Blue Spring State Park shuts down water activities over safety concerns

Orange City park is closed until further notice

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

An alligator is captured at Blue Spring State Park. Image courtesy Ed Zamborsky.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Safety and health concerns closed all water activities at Blue Spring State Park Thursday afternoon, park officials said in a Facebook post.

The Orange City park said it would be closed “until further notice.”

Anyone who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the park’s office by calling 850-245-2112.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

