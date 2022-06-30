Blue Spring State Park shuts down water activities over safety concerns

An alligator is captured at Blue Spring State Park. Image courtesy Ed Zamborsky.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Safety and health concerns closed all water activities at Blue Spring State Park Thursday afternoon, park officials said in a Facebook post.

The Orange City park said it would be closed “until further notice.”

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Anyone who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the park’s office by calling 850-245-2112.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: