SpaceX to send another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida coast

A Falcon 9 launch from Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is sending another batch of internet satellites atop its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this weekend.

The launch window runs from 10:17 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, at Launch Complex 40.

The launch will mark the company’s 51st Starlink mission, taking more satellites into orbit.

The launch comes after just over one week after SpaceX successfully launched its 50th Starlink mission.

