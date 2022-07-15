86º

Space News

SpaceX to send another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida coast

Launch scheduled for Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Space, SpaceX, Brevard County
A Falcon 9 launch from Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (©Wirestock - stock.adobe.com)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is sending another batch of internet satellites atop its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this weekend.

The launch window runs from 10:17 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, at Launch Complex 40.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful detention when pulled over during a traffic stop? | ‘Enough to kill the entire population of Palm Coast:’ Flagler deputies seize fentanyl, arrest 13 in drug bust | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The launch will mark the company’s 51st Starlink mission, taking more satellites into orbit.

The launch comes after just over one week after SpaceX successfully launched its 50th Starlink mission.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email