WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Flagler County Sheriff to speak on months long investigation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is set to offer an update on a monthslong investigation that has led to numerous arrests, according to a news release.

Sheriff Rick Staly is expected to speak at 2 p.m. from the sheriff’s office headquarters in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd.

The news conference will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.