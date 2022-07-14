92º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Flagler County Sheriff to speak on months long investigation

Operation has led to numerous arrests, deputies say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Flagler County, Crime
Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is set to offer an update on a monthslong investigation that has led to numerous arrests, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Homebuyers backing out of contracts as interest rates rise | Video shows man’s shootout with law enforcement, bloody aftermath in Mount Dora | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Sheriff Rick Staly is expected to speak at 2 p.m. from the sheriff’s office headquarters in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd.

The news conference will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email