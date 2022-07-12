WATCH: Flagler commissioner talks back to troopers as he is cited for speeding on I-4

A Flagler County commissioner was caught on camera attempting to scold a pair of Florida Highway Patrol troopers after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 4.

FHP said Commissioner Joe Mullins pulled over in I-4 express lanes near 436. In the video, Mullins is seen driving a grey Mercedes SUV.

In the video, Mullins tells the troopers of his position in Flagler County’s government. In the dashcam, the troopers can be heard talking about Mullins.

“He said he was a county commissioner,” one trooper said in the video.

“Yeah, well he’s getting a ticket,” the other trooper responded

According to the citation from FHP, Mullins was ticketed for going 89 mph in an area where the speed limit is 60 mph.

After the troopers give Mullins the ticket, the commissioner can be heard talking back to the troopers. At one point, one of the troopers threatened to arrest Mullins.

“If you get out of this car, you’re going to jail,” the trooper said in the video.

Mullins can be heard again touting his position.

“I am your elected official,” Mullins said.

“No, you’re not,” the trooper responded in the video.

“I am certainly. I’m over the state,” Mullins said back to the trooper.

Eventually, Mullins pulled away from the traffic stop.

News 6 attempted to reach the commissioner for comment, but Mullins has not responded.

Records show that 13 days after this traffic stop, Mullins was pulled over again on Interstate 95 in Flagler County. The report said the commissioner was driving 92 mph in a red Ferrari.

Court records show Mullins paid nearly $300 for each ticket and completed a traffic safety course.

