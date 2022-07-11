7 injured, including 5 teens, in Flagler County crash on I-95, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A drowsy driver led to a crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County that critically injured a man and injured six others, including five teens, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 283, just south of State Road 100, around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a crash report, a SUV driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man was traveling behind another SUV when the man “was fatigued and failed to control the speed,” hitting the back of the vehicle.

Troopers said the other SUV was sent into the outside shoulder and hit trees before coming to a stop.

The passenger of the second SUV, an Islamorada man, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The driver, a 46-year-old woman, and three 13-year-old boys had minor injuries.

Two 13-year-old girls in the first SUV had minor injuries, according to FHP.

The 44-year-old Georgia man was uninjured in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

