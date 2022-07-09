89º

Traffic

Bushnell man, 80, dies in motorcycle crash in Sumter County, troopers say

Crash occurred on County Road 673 east of County Road 683D

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Bushnell, Sumter County, Traffic
FHP file photo (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old man from Bushnell was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7:25 a.m. on County Road 673 east of County Road 683D, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Cocoa Beach commissioners approve proposal for 6-story tall pier resort | Crash kills 2, causes heavy delays near Orlando International Airport, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a crash report, troopers believe the man failed to negotiate a curve while riding the motorcycle eastbound. The vehicle entered the south shoulder of the roadway and overturned, troopers said.

The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the report states. Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.

No other details were provided.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email