Bushnell man, 80, dies in motorcycle crash in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old man from Bushnell was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7:25 a.m. on County Road 673 east of County Road 683D, troopers said.

According to a crash report, troopers believe the man failed to negotiate a curve while riding the motorcycle eastbound. The vehicle entered the south shoulder of the roadway and overturned, troopers said.

The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the report states. Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.

No other details were provided.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

