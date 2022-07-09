Groveland 23-year-old dies after crashing into pole, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

GROVELAND, Fla. – A Lake County crash killed a 23-year-old Groveland man Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports show the man was driving south on County Road 33 south of Odom Lane before veering west off of the road and crashing into a utility pole.

Troopers said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of this writing, a roadblock has been set up for both directions on County Road 33 from Simon Brown Road to Bridges Road.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.