OSHA initiates investigation into death of man who fell from apartment roof

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced it initiated an investigation into an incident where a construction worker fell to his death from an Orlando apartment building roof.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released documents showing that deputies responded to an area near the ARIUM Greenview Apartments complex Tuesday after receiving reports of an “industrial accident.”

Reports show Emery Bailey, a witness at the scene, told investigators he hear a loud “thump” outside, after which he looked out his window and saw two men in the pool area yelling for help.

Deputies said Bailey told them he then went outside and found a roofer face-down at the corner of a breezeway with blood on his head.

While deputies said the roofer did not have identification on him, witnesses at the scene identified him as 32-year-old Javier Jimenez.

Investigators said the man had fallen from the roof above onto the sidewalk. Reports show he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to OSHA, the agency has initiated an investigation into the worker’s death, though OSHA said it was not able to provide further information about the case while the investigation is ongoing.