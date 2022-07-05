Worker falls to his death from Orange County apartment roof, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A worker fell to his death from an Orange County apartment roof Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded shortly before noon to the ARIUM Greenview Apartments, 10649 Bastille Lane, where they found a worker in his 30s.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are available. Check back here for updates.