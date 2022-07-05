95º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Worker falls to his death from Orange County apartment roof, deputies say

Fatal fall occurred at ARIUM Greenview Apartments

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Death Investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A worker fell to his death from an Orange County apartment roof Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded shortly before noon to the ARIUM Greenview Apartments, 10649 Bastille Lane, where they found a worker in his 30s.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks show in Orlando | Fla. teen to have leg amputated after attack by 9-foot shark | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are available. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email