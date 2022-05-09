78º

Orlando police conducting death investigation near downtown courthouse

Incident occurred around 1 p.m. at 600 block N Orange Ave.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police conducted a death investigation near the Orange County Clerk of Courts building Monday afternoon, according to the department.

According to officers, they responded to the scene at 600 block N Orange Ave. around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they located a deceased woman at the location.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

