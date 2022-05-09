Orlando police conducting death investigation near downtown courthouse

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police conducted a death investigation near the Orange County Clerk of Courts building Monday afternoon, according to the department.

According to officers, they responded to the scene at 600 block N Orange Ave. around 1 p.m.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Upon arrival, police said they located a deceased woman at the location.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.