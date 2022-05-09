Man shot to death in Econ Landing townhome community in Orange County

A man was shot and killed in an Orange County townhome community, according to deputies.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the Econ Landing neighborhood on Egret Shores Drive near Curry Ford Road and State Road 417.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a man believed to be in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooter stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies have not said what led to the shooting or provided any other details.

