Cocoa police ticket deadly hit-and-run truck driver

Police say they found the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash, but only gave them a ticket. A community that mourns the loss of its "village handyman" wants to know why the driver wasn't arrested.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver who ran over a man in a crosswalk and drove away was ticketed following the collision, according to a Cocoa police spokesperson.

Police have not publicly reported any updates about the Feb. 17 crash at US-1 and Peachtree Street that took the life of 61-year-old Jimmy Mayfield, but when News 6 followed up this week, Public Information Officer Yvonne Martinez said the person believed to be the driver was located.

In February, police said the deadly crash was a hit-and-run.

‘’By leaving the scene, they just put themselves in a situation that’s much, much worse,’’ Martinez said at the scene of the crash.

That same morning, an officer heard on dispatch recordings reported talking to a witness of the crash.

‘’A witness is saying that he indicated like he was pulling over and then he continued driving north,’’ the officer said.

Since learning of the ticket, News 6 is waiting to receive the crash report and hear if the case is still open or closed.

Mayfield was well-liked among Cocoa Village business owners who knew him as the “village handyman.”

‘’It made me feel even worse knowing that the truck driver just kept going,’’ Cristina Graff, owner of The Patinaed Fleur, said after a memorial service was held in Cocoa Village for Mayfield.

She said if the driver is ultimately not charged with Mayfield’s death, she would be even more upset.

‘’Why would they choose to not have more going against him than just slapping him with a ticket,’’ Graff said. ‘’How did we come to that if there’s a person who’s buried now and isn’t alive anymore?’’