Man’s body found near Leesburg High School, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man’s body was found near Leesburg High School early Friday, according to the police department.

The Leesburg Police Department said it is investigation and there is no indication of foul play.

The department said there are school resource officers working with the school to provide grief counseling if needed.

Officers have not released the name or age of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. David Robison at (352) 728-9862.

The investigation is ongoing.