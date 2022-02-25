Man who killed his ex’s boyfriend at Leesburg home gets life sentence

Jeremy Harrison, 30, was sentenced to life in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at a Leesburg home in 2017 will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jeremy Harrison, 30, was sentenced Wednesday for the death of 26-year-old Fredrick Thomas.

Thomas was shot at a home Willow Drive early in the morning of May 21, 2017. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Harrison surrendered to police five days later. He has been behind bars ever since.