Local News

Man who killed his ex’s boyfriend at Leesburg home gets life sentence

Jeremy Harrison, 30, sentenced in death of Fredrick Thomas

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Jeremy Harrison, 30, was sentenced to life in prison (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at a Leesburg home in 2017 will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jeremy Harrison, 30, was sentenced Wednesday for the death of 26-year-old Fredrick Thomas.

Thomas was shot at a home Willow Drive early in the morning of May 21, 2017. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Harrison surrendered to police five days later. He has been behind bars ever since.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

