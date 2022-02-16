78º

2 men killed when car crashes into Leesburg retention pond, police say

Both victims, 22 and 28, are from Idaho

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two men were killed after their car crashed into a retention pond in Leesburg Wednesday morning, according the police department.

Investigators said the incident occurred around 4:04 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 441.

A 2018 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. 27 when the vehicle’s driver, 22-year-old Tristan Pope, of Idaho, lost control, left the road and entered the retention pond, according to police.

Officers said Pope and the 28-year-old passenger, Cody Giovanetti, also from Idaho, died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

