2 killed in early morning shooting at Leesburg home

Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people at a home in Leesburg Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Montclair Road at around 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found one person hurt on the front porch, and one person dead inside the home.

The injured person was taken to UF Health Leesburg where they died.

Investigators have not released any information about the victims’ identities or what may have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you should call the sheriff’s office, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

