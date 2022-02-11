Leesburg High School student arrested after gun found in backpack, police say

Gun found in the backpack of Jamonte Chambliss, 18, according to Leesburg police.

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg High School student was arrested Friday morning after a school resource officer found a gun in his backpack, according to Leesburg police.

Jamonte Chambliss, 18, was arrested at the high school.

Investigators said they received word Chambliss had a gun in his backpack on Wednesday. The school resource officer had planned to search the student’s bag Thursday morning, but Chambliss never attended class that day, according to the arrest affidavit.

The school resource officer detained Chambliss on Friday and searched his bag, records show. Inside, the officer said he found a smaller bag that contained a silver and teal 9 mm handgun.

The gun was loaded with 11 bullets in the magazine and another bullet in the chamber, according to the affidavit.

The 18-year-old was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail.

He faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a gun on a school campus.