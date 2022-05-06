Man found shot to death in Orlando

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Orlando, according to police.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to 4684 King Cole Blvd. just before 10 p.m. where they found a man in his 30s dead.

The department did not have information on a possible shooter as of Friday morning.

Officers said they were conducting interviews, but no other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.