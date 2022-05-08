Suspicious shooting death investigated in St. Cloud, according to police

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot in St. Cloud Friday evening, and investigators said Sunday the man’s death was considered suspicious.

The victim, who police said was in his 50s, was found by officers responding to a report of a possible suicide in the 1000 block of Seneca Trail, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

A woman at the scene was interviewed and released pending further inquiries, and nobody else was being sought in connection with the incident at the time of this report, according to a news release.

An investigation remains open and active, police said.

No other details were released.