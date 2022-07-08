Driver hurt in Titusville crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Officers responded to a crash Friday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Titusville Police Department.

A vehicle crashed into a tree near Park Avenue and Harrison Street at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said.

[TRENDING: New Championsgate I-4 intersection opens this Sunday | Brevard County family helps teen recover from Panhandle shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Reports show the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.