Man bites Groveland officer after crashing into multiple vehicles, port-a-potty, police say

GROVELAND, Fla. – A man is locked up in Lake County after he crashed his vehicle multiple times and bit an officer, according to Groveland police.

Police arrested Adaly Flores, 30, on Thursday.

Investigators said they received reports of a man traveling around the Cypress Oaks neighborhood, slamming into multiple vehicles, hitting a port-a-potty and then crashing into a retention pond.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the driver, Flores, then ran into a marsh, which is where he was found when law enforcement arrived.

Investigators said after Flores refused multiple orders to come out of the marsh, police and a trooper entered the marsh to retrieve him. Flores struggled with officers and held onto trees as they worked to pull him from the marsh, records show.

Ad

After he was pulled onto dry land, the struggle continued, resulting in one officer being bitten on the arm, breaking the skin, according to the arrest affidavit.

Flores eventually requested medical assistance and was hospitalized due to being intoxicated and involved in multiple crashes, police said.

The officer who was bitten and the trooper, who was also injured in the struggle, were taken to the hospital as well.

Flores was medically cleared and faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.