Man, 20, carrying fishing pole in Lake County struck by lightning during severe storm

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – People across Central Florida are cleaning up after a weekend of severe storms. In Lake County, emergency responders reported a man carrying a fishing pole was injured during a lightning strike Saturday night.

News 6 spoke to the 20-year-old’s mother Monday, who said she can’t believe his luck. She said he is already out of the hospital and doing all right after a close call.

The 911 call obtained by News 6 reveals the man’s father dialed Lake County for help. He told dispatchers he went to pick up his son after he was knocked off his feet.

“My son, he was out earlier fishing and I guess he was on the way back home and he got struck by lightning,” the father told dispatch.

The victim’s family said he was only a couple blocks away from their home near Wilson Parrish Road in Umatilla.

“He called me and said he just got hit by lightning. I just picked him up,” his father said.

The victim’s mother said the fishing pole ended up on the other side of the street from where he landed on the ground. When his family called 911, they told dispatchers he was alert and breathing.

Emergency officials in Lake County say the man was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

