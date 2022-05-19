Lake County middle school teacher accused of sexually battering student

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Lake County middle school teacher has been arrested amid accusations he sexually battered a student, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Keith Moulton, 35, Wednesday night.

According to the school district, Moulton is a first-year intensive math teacher at Oak Park Middle School. The district added that it is recommending Moulton’s termination, which will be discussed by the school board on Monday.

Deputies said that the incident happened at Moulton’s home on April 25. Records have been redacted and did not say why the victim was at the teacher’s home but made mention of someone who was with the boy being outside working on a car at the time.

The victim said that while he was using the restroom in Moulton’s home that the teacher walked and attempted to touch him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The boy said he managed to slap Moulton’s hand away, force the man out of the bathroom and lock the door, records show.

Investigators said the teacher later called the victim into a bedroom and forced the victim to perform a sex act.

The boy said he did not want the person he was with to fight with Moulton, so he said nothing at the time, but disclosed what had happened to a school resource officer the next day that he attended school, the affidavit said.

Deputies questioned Moulton, who initially denied any inappropriate contact with the victim, according to investigators. Moulton later backtracked, stating that the two had been wrestling in his bedroom and that his genitals had accidentally made contact with the victim, records show.

He faces a charge of sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but younger than 18.