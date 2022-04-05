88º

Local News

Creekside Middle School teacher arrested, accused of blaring music during FSA testing

Port Orange teacher Martin Reese caused a disturbance when escorted away, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Port Orange, Volusia County, Crime, Schools, Education

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Port Orange middle school art teacher was arrested Tuesday after blaring music on campus during FSA testing, according to police.

Officer said they responded to a disturbance at Creekside Middle School, located at 6801 Airport Road, around 12:08 p.m.

Martin Reese, a teacher at the school, was accused of playing loud music in an effort to disrupt FSA testing, investigators said. Reese also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were “stressed out” and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again.

According to police, Reese refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.

Reese is facing charges of disrupting a school function and disorderly conduct.

Reese was released from jail after posting bond.

