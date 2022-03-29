85º

Teacher at Wekiva High arrested, accused of sexual battery with a student, deputies say

Deputies arrested Keith Bakari Ivey II, 25, on Tuesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies arrested a man, who works as a teacher and coach at Wekiva High School, accused of taking part in sex acts with a student at the school.

Deputies arrested Keith Bakari Ivey II, 25, on Tuesday.

Investigators said a student at the school came forward to the student resource deputy on March 25, telling them about a rumor of a teacher having “a sexual relationship” with another student.

The deputy later questioned the student at the center of the rumor, a 17-year-old girl, who admitted Ivey had asked her to perform a sex act on him in a closet at the school.

Ivey faces charges of soliciting sexual activity with a child and sexual battery on a child 12 years of age or older but under 18 years of age by a person in custodial authority.

