Brevard teacher sent nude photos to undercover detective, Indian River sheriff says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details on what led up to the arrest of a Brevard County science teacher, who has since been fired from the school district.

In a video posted to YouTube Tuesday, Sheriff Eric Flowers discussed the case with Sgt. Aaron Scranton.

Scranton said while working in his capacity as part of the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, he engaged in conversation with Joseph Komjathy, 40, online.

Scranton said he was posing as a 16-year-old during the conversations and Komjathy sent the detective graphic photos of himself, believing he was speaking with someone who is underage.

Komjathy was a teacher at Stone Magnet Middle School at the time. He was arrested on March 23 and fired on March 25.

He faces five counts of distribution of harmful material to a minor.