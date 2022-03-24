Brevard teacher arrested on charges of sending harmful material to a child

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday on charges of sending harmful material to a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Joseph Komjathy, 40, was charged with five counts of distribution of harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Komjathy is employed by the Brevard Public Schools as a teacher at Stone Middle School in Melbourne, according to investigators.

No other details were released by the sheriff’s office. News 6 is working to learn more on what led up to the arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.