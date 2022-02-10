Former Oviedo High School teacher arrested after attempting to meet minor for sex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo High School teacher of almost 17 years was arrested Wednesday, accused of attempting to meet with a minor for sex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Using the online alias “Stephen,” Dennis Lee Line, 53, began exchanging messages earlier that day with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on Badoo, a dating-centric social network, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the messages, the detective made clear to Line that the girl they were portraying was 15 years old, the affidavit said. Line told the detective that he was “absolutely okay” with the age difference and further said that he was unhappy in his marriage, according to the affidavit.

Line told the detective “I can teach you stuff,” suggesting that they “definitely meet tonight” to try kissing, touching and other sexual acts, the affidavit said.

The two made arrangements to meet at a Boston Market in Orlando, where Line was apprehended by detectives, deputies said.

News 6 confirmed with SCPS that Line was a teacher at Oviedo High School from July 2001 to May 2018.

Lee faces charges including unlawful use of a two-way communication device and traveling to meet a minor after obscene communication, the affidavit said.