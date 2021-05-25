Sheriff’s Office investigating former Groveland police officer’s alleged communication with minor

GROVELAND, Fla. – A Groveland police officer has resigned following an internal investigation into his inappropriate communications with a minor, according to Groveland city officials.

The department became aware of allegations against the officer on May 18 regarding his communication with a juvenile and Police Chief Shawn Ramsey immediately started an internal investigation for possible misconduct. When the officer was notified of the investigation he submitted his resignation with the Groveland Police Department, according to the city.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Ad

Groveland PD have now turned over the investigation to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to determine if the officer should face any criminal charges.

“These allegations are not indicative of our agency as a whole and are not reflective of the character, expectations, professionalism and integrity placed on the men and women of the Groveland Police Department,” Groveland Police Department officials said in a statement. “It is our intention that the immediate actions taken support our desire to remain transparent while holding ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism.”

The city declined to identify the former employee and directed all inquiries to the sheriff’s office.

News 6 has asked the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for more details on the case. Check back for updates.