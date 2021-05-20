Repairs to Tavares Seaplane Base from Hurricane Irma damages nearing completion

Aerial views of the Tavares Seaplane Base and Marina on May 20, 2021. The seaplane base and marina is nearing completion from Hurricane Irma repairs.

TAVARES, Fla. – More than three years after Hurricane Irma caused substantial damages to Tavares Seaplane Base and Marina, the waterfront area is close to welcoming tenants again following years of repairs.

According to an update from Tavares city officials, all inspections have been passed and contractors are finalizing clean up.

The Tavares City Council approved a new leasing policy for marina slips on May 5. A soft opening started last weekend with the seaplane ramp opening to the public. The marina will officially be open to tenants on June 1.

Planning for a grand opening celebration event on Oct. 16 is underway, according to city officials.

The seaplane base had 80 slips available for monthly rentals and visitor seaplanes are also welcome. The visitor seaplane and boat dock is on the east side of the marina and west of the Pavilion.

The ongoing re-build project was covered by an insurance settlement after the marina was destroyed during the 2017 storm.

For more information on docking, wet slips, fueling and visiting the marine and seaplane base, click here.

Aerial views of the Tavares Seaplane Base and Marina on May 20, 2021. The seaplane base and marina is nearing completion from Hurricane Irma repairs. (WKMG 2021)

