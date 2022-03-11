Cocoa Beach teacher accused of hitting student with autism in the face

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach was arrested on allegations that she struck a girl with autism in the face, according to police.

Cocoa Beach police said Candice Williamson Bartell, 53, was arrested Tuesday at the elementary school.

Investigators said Bartell was caught on camera hitting the child near her nose. The teacher claimed it was a friendly tap and something she commonly did when that student gets excited, according to the arrest affidavit.

School staff told investigators that teachers are not supposed to touch students’ faces for any reason, records show. Police said the girl’s father also confirmed the student does not like to be touched around her face when she’s excited.

Officers said the video shows the student standing closely behind the teacher when Bartell brought her left hand around, hitting the girl in the nose. The girl then recoils and grabs her face after the strike, records show.

Bartell faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.