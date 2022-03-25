Brevard Public Schools fires teacher arrested on child exploitation warrant

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A middle school teacher is now fired after being arrested this week on a child exploitation warrant.

Brevard Public Schools confirmed Friday the district fired Joseph Komjathy, 40, two days after the Stone Magnet Middle School teacher was booked into the Brevard County jail.

The charges include five counts of distribution of harmful material to a minor are out of Indian River County. Brevard Public Schools said Komjathy was hired at the middle school last April.

Joseph Komjathy (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

A man who said his family members attended the school said he was disgusted learning about the allegations.

[TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

‘’He should go to jail and hopefully, no kids got hurt in this whole process,’’ James Grant said.

The teacher faced a judge at the jail on Thursday.

Judge Rhonda Babb set his bond at $300,000 with an extradition date to Indian River County on March 31.

The Indian River Sheriff’s Office report is mostly redacted, but on the first page it indicates the teacher was caught earlier this month in an online chat investigation.

The report includes phrases like “fantasized about” and “has a high sex drive.”

Stone Magnet Middle School parent Sunni Bresnahan said Komjathy was a science teacher. The school district said he also described himself as a retired member of the Coast Guard.

‘’A person who would do things with a child is a teacher when they’re supposed to be protecting the children,’’ Bresnahan said.

Indian River investigators did not talk Friday about the charges and the teacher’s wife said she has no comment about his arrest.