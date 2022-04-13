Marion County elementary teacher arrested after bringing molly to school, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. – A Marion County elementary school teacher was arrested Tuesday after bringing MDMA to school, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit, the Hammett Browne Elementary School resource officer was notified by a school administrator that Hiromi Adams, 37, was exhibiting concerning behavior.

Due to her behavior, Adams, a first-grade teacher, was asked to visit the school’s wellness clinic, according to the report. On her way to the clinic, another teacher said they saw Adams go to the classroom bathroom, the affidavit reads.

The resource officer then conducted a search of the bathroom, where they found pill bottle with Adam’s name on it, according to the report. According to deputies, the bottle contained a red straw, half of a green straw and a small plastic with green powder in it.

A field test of the powder conducted at the school revealed the powder contained MDMA, otherwise known as “Ecstasy” or “Molly,” according to the report.

According to a release, Adams was located and arrested off of school property, there they found she was in possession of Suboxone, a treatment for those struggling with opioid addiction.

She is currently being held in the Marion County jail.

According to Marion County Public Schools, Adams has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.