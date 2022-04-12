2 missing Marion County girls found safe, FDLE says

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A missing child alert was canceled Monday for two Marion County children, a 16-year-old girl and her 11-month-old daughter, who were found safe, according to WTSP-TV.

Citing Belleview police, WTSP-TV said 16-year-old Secora Lee and Kehlani Hernandez were believed to be in the Tampa Bay area, in Citrus or Hernando counties, because they had ties there.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement earlier this week issued a missing child alert for Lee and Hernandez, who were last seen in Belleview and may be traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

Ad

Belleview police on Tuesday told News 6 via email that detectives have no new leads in the case.

“We have had other agencies check several locations with no contact made with the juveniles,” police said.

Lee was described as a Black girl, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes. Hernandez has black hair and dark eyes.